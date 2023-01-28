Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0908

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and $3.90 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,829,021 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

