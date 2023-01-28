McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McLaren Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

MLAI remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Friday. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Featured Stories

