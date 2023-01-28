McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

