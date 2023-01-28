McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

NYSE:MKC opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

