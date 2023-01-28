McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

