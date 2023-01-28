Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Up 4.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 131,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 113,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.