Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matson to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Matson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Matson has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Matson will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Matson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Matson by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Matson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Matson by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

