Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.30. 202,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 334,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Mativ Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Insider Activity at Mativ

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,798.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 32,923 shares of company stock worth $663,491 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Further Reading

