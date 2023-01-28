Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $9.71. Materialise shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 169,795 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materialise Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $590.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

