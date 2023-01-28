Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

