Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $374.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average of $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

