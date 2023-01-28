Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

