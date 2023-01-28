Marston’s’ (MARS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.73) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

MARS stock opened at GBX 42.94 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.58 million and a P/E ratio of 204.48.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

