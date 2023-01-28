Mark S. Garfield Sells 209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

