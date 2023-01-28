MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

