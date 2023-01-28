MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.40 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarineMax Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

