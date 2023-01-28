Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 45.6% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Marin Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 171,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,177. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 87.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.