Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 45.6% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Marin Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 87.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
