Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRRTY. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

About Marfrig Global Foods

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 20.35%.

(Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.