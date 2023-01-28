Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $132.85. 3,400,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,516. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

