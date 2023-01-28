Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, an increase of 849.4% from the December 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Featured Articles

