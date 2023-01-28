Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $108,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,550 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $155.81.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

