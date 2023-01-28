Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.38 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $67,897.10 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001794 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,633.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

