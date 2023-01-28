Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR opened at $12.90 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

