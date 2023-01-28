Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 605,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,091.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 58,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.45. 143,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,317. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $186.49.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

