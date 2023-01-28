Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 133,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 15.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

