Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 34.4% in January

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

LKCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,133,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,472. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

