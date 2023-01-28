Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $157.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

