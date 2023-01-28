Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $561.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

