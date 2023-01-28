Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.11.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,319. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.36. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

