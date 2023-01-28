LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00038956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $133.73 million and $1.54 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399995 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,435.03 or 0.28079365 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00591781 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.