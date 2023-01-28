Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 168,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

