Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

