Loopring Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44.26 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $413.15 million and approximately $44.26 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00396637 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.99 or 0.27859624 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00587439 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.