LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.91) to GBX 205 ($2.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.79) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.84).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.39) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.40 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 741.92.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($709,421.82).

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

