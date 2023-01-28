Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 6,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $459.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.