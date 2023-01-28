Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $135.30 million and $3.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004781 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,491,245 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

