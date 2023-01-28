Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 129,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 296,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

