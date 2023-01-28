Liberum Capital Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 560

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

EZJ opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 368.45. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03).

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

