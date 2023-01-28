Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,354 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

