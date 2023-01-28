Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 146,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 493,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$14.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.