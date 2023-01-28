Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

