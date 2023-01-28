Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $273.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.05 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

