Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $667.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.05. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

