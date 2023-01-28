Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,075,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,611 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,717 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

