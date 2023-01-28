Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $688,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

TXN stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

