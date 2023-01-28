Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $127.83 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

