Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 875 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HURN stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

