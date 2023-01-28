Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

