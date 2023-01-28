Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 122,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG remained flat at $8.50 during midday trading on Friday. 59,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

