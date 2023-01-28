Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

