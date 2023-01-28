Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
